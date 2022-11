Lucic posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Kings.

Lucic went seven games without a point before assisting on an Andrew Mangiapane first-period tally Monday. The helper was Lucic's fourth of the season, and he remains in search of his first goal this year. He's added 16 shots on goal, 12 PIM, 36 hits and a minus-5 rating while logging bottom-six minutes through 15 contests, so he's not much of a factor in fantasy.