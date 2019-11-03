Flames' Milan Lucic: Faces two-game ban
Lucic has been suspended two games after roughing the Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood during Saturday's win.
David Rittich froze the puck in the second period and Sherwood gave him a good poke after the play was dead. Lucic responded with a sucker punch, which led to a double-minor during the contest and now has additional discipline. He won't play Sunday against the Capitals or Tuesday against the Coyotes, and he'll be eligible to return Thursday versus the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.