Flames' Milan Lucic: Faces two-game ban

Lucic has been suspended two games after roughing the Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood during Saturday's win.

David Rittich froze the puck in the second period and Sherwood gave him a good poke after the play was dead. Lucic responded with a sucker punch, which led to a double-minor during the contest and now has additional discipline. He won't play Sunday against the Capitals or Tuesday against the Coyotes, and he'll be eligible to return Thursday versus the Devils.