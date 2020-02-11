Flames' Milan Lucic: Fills stat sheet Monday

Lucic scored a goal and dished two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Two of his three points came on the power play. Lucic added four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in the contest. He's erupted for five points in his last two games, and now has 16 through 55 outings this season. The 31-year-old shouldn't be expected to keep this hot streak up for long, but Lucic could be worth a look in DFS for the Flames' games against the Kings (Wednesday) and Ducks (Thursday).