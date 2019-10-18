Flames' Milan Lucic: Finds scoresheet with helper
Lucic provided an assist, five hits, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Lucic's first point with the Flames came on Sam Bennett's third-period goal. The heavy-hitting winger is up to 26 hits and 26 PIM while adding 10 shots on goal in eight games this season. It'll take more than one good outing to get Lucic back on the fantasy radar, however.
