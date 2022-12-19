Lucic scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Lucic gave the Flames a 2-1 lead in the second period, converting on an assist from Elias Lindholm. The goal was Lucic's first since March 16 of last season for a span of 62 games (regular season and playoffs) between tallies. It also snapped his 10-game point drought. The 34-year-old recently sat out three contests as a healthy scratch, but he should be back in a bottom-six role for much of the rest of the season. He has six points, 27 shots on net, 62 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 29 appearances.