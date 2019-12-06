Flames' Milan Lucic: First tally with new team

Lucic scored a goal and dished three hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Lucic tallied at 3:58 of the third period, and it ended up being a big one. The Sabres scored twice later in the frame, making Lucic's goal the game-winner. The burly winger has five points through 28 contests this season. He's added 40 shots on goal, 75 hits and 34 PIM, although he didn't serve any of the Flames' eight penalties Thursday. Its probably asking too much for this performance to spark an offensive resurgence for the 31-year-old, who is three years removed from his last 50-point campaign.