Flames' Milan Lucic: First tally with new team
Lucic scored a goal and dished three hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Lucic tallied at 3:58 of the third period, and it ended up being a big one. The Sabres scored twice later in the frame, making Lucic's goal the game-winner. The burly winger has five points through 28 contests this season. He's added 40 shots on goal, 75 hits and 34 PIM, although he didn't serve any of the Flames' eight penalties Thursday. Its probably asking too much for this performance to spark an offensive resurgence for the 31-year-old, who is three years removed from his last 50-point campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.