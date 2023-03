Lucic notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Lucic set up a Walker Duehr shot that led to a rebound for Nazem Kadri to knock in for the game-winning goal. Over his last six outings, Lucic has a goal and three assists. The 34-year-old winger is up to 18 points, 68 shots on net, 150 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 69 contests this season.