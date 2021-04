Lucic recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Lucic picked up the secondary helper on Michael Stone's first-period tally. The 32-year-old Lucic has provided solid offense lately with six points in his last 11 games. For the season, the physical winger has 15 points, 108 hits, 35 PIM and 57 shots. He's been a lock for third-line minutes nearly all year.