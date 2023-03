Lucic posted an assist and four hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Lucic snapped an eight-game point drought when he forced a turnover to set up Trevor Lewis' third-period marker. The 34-year-old Lucic was warm in early January, but he's logged just three points over his last 25 outings. The bruising winger is up to 15 points, 64 shots on net, 145 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 64 contests, and he remains firmly planted on the fourth line.