Lucic notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Lucic set up Andrew Mangiapane for a tally at 13:45 of the second period. The 32-year-old Lucic has helpers in consecutive games -- it's just the third time he's gotten on the scoresheet twice in a row this year. He's posted six goals, five helpers, 42 shots, 86 hits and 27 PIM in 29 outings.