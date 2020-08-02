Lucic notched a power-play assist, three hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Lucic provided the secondary helper on Mikael Backlund's power-play tally late in the second period. The burly winger also served a pair of minor penalties in the third -- lucky for him, the Jets went empty on both occasions. Lucic's primary impact will come from physicality, but he can also chip in with a little depth scoring, especially if he continues to draw assignments on the second power-play unit in a net-front role.