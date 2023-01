Lucic scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Lucic opened the scoring at 4:36 of the first period, converting a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau. The goal snapped Lucic's five-game point drought -- despite the cold spell, he's remained on the second line throughout it. He's up to three tallies, 10 points, 37 shots on net, 77 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 37 outings.