Flames' Milan Lucic: Grabs helper in loss
Lucic posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Lucic now has 17 points, 163 hits and 71 shots through 58 games this season. He's at six points through eight games in February -- fantasy owners in deeper formats could use the 31-year-old for a late-season boost in physicality that might not hurt their offense too much.
