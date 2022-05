Lucic (shoulder) played through an AC joint sprain in the playoffs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lucic's injury didn't stop him from throwing the body around -- he logged 25 hits and added 33 PIM with one assist in 12 playoff games. The 33-year-old winger has one more year left on his contract at a $5.25 million cap hit. Barring an offseason move, he projects to play in a bottom-six role for the Flames in 2022-23.