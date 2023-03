Lucic earned an assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Lucic has an assist in each of his last two games after going eight contests without a point. The big winger set up Walker Duehr's second-period tally. Lucic is up to 16 points, 65 shots on net, 147 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 65 outings, but it's unlikely even a moderate burst of offense would move him up past the fourth line.