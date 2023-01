Lucic produced an assist, two hits, two shots on goal and a fighting major in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Lucic got the brawl out of the way early, fighting Ian Cole in the first period. In the third, Lucic set up Jonathan Huberdeau's empty-netter. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Lucic, who is up to 13 points, 45 shots on net, 97 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 44 contests overall.