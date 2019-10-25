Flames' Milan Lucic: Helps out on power play

Lucic notched a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.

Lucic had the secondary assist on Austin Czarnik's opening goal. All three of Lucic's helpers this season have come in the last five contests. The physical winger also has 36 hits and 26 PIM in 12 appearances.

