Lucic notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Lucic set up Jonathan Huberdeau on the opening tally. During a three-game point streak, Lucic has both of his goals on the year as well as a pair of helpers. The 34-year-old winger is clearly enjoying his promotion to the second line after being a healthy scratch as recently as Dec. 14. He's up to nine points, 30 shots on net, 66 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 31 contests.