Flames' Milan Lucic: Leads team in shots

Lucic registered an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Entering the game, the Flames had been shut out in back-to-back contests. While Lucic didn't find twine himself, he set up Derek Ryan's tally in the second period to end the dry spell. The helper also snapped a personal nine-game pointless run for Lucic. The 31-year-old has four assists, 59 hits, 34 PIM and 34 shots on goal in 22 appearances.