Flames' Milan Lucic: Leads team in shots
Lucic registered an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Entering the game, the Flames had been shut out in back-to-back contests. While Lucic didn't find twine himself, he set up Derek Ryan's tally in the second period to end the dry spell. The helper also snapped a personal nine-game pointless run for Lucic. The 31-year-old has four assists, 59 hits, 34 PIM and 34 shots on goal in 22 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.