Lucic scored a power-play goal and added four PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Lucic got the Flames on the board in the third period, but his pair of penalties later in the frame led to the Jets' third, and ultimately decisive, goal. The 32-year-old winger has seven goals, 14 points, 33 PIM, 51 shots on net and 98 hits through 35 games this season.