Flames' Milan Lucic: Lights lamp with man advantage
Lucic scored a power-play goal on two shots and tallied four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Lucic's offensive surge continued with his third-period goal, tipping in Rasmus Andersson's pass. The 31-year-old winger has four points, including three goals, in his last four games. For the year, Lucic is up to eight points (three on the power play), 44 shots on goal and 81 hits in 31 appearances.
