Lucic recorded an assist, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Lucic picked up his second assist in the last four games when he helped out on a Trevor Lewis empty-netter. The helper was Lucic's fifth in 18 contests this season, as he continues to struggle on offense while playing in a limited role on the fourth line. The veteran winger has added 17 shots on net, 45 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating.