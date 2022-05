Lucic produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

This was Lucic's first point in three playoff games this year, though he's now gone 25 contests without a goal. The winger is as physical as ever with nine hits in the postseason, but he's yet to put a shot on goal. The 33-year-old will likely remain confined to a fourth-line role unless head coach Darryl Sutter decides to shake up his lineup.