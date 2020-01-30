Flames' Milan Lucic: Manages assist Wednesday
Lucic posted an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.
Lucic saw some top-line time as Matthew Tkachuk's de facto bodyguard until the latter fought Zack Kassian late in the first period. The assist snapped a seven-game drought for Lucic, who now has 11 points, 60 shots on goal and 137 hits through 50 contests. Expect him to see bottom-six minutes and a limited role on the power play.
