Flames' Milan Lucic: May face supplemental discipline

Lucic may receive supplemental discipline after roughing the Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood in Saturday's contest.

The play in question came after Sherwood slashed at Flames goalie David Rittich. Lucic then shoved a glove in Sherwood's face. Lucic earned a double-minor for roughing on the play, but he might face a fine or suspension for the act as well.

