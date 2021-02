Lucic provided an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Lucic had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Lucic set up Mikael Backlund for a shot that led to a rebound that Mangiapane scored on. Through 12 games, Lucic has six points, 16 shots on net, 10 PIM and 30 hits in a bottom-six capacity.