Lucic provided an assist, four PIM and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Lucic had the primary helper on Mikael Backlund's go-ahead goal in the second period. Lucic also took a pair of minor penalties for tripping -- fantasy managers will appreciate the multi-category help. The helper was his first point through three contests, and he's added five hits while skating in a fourth-line role. The 32-year-old can help out in the physical categories, but his usage isn't likely to lead to much scoring, even with a role on the second power-play unit as a net-front presence.