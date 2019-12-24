Play

Flames' Milan Lucic: No points in last seven games

Lucic has been held off the scoresheet in seven straight games.

Lucic had a run of four points in as many contests earlier in December, but the tough winger has reverted back to his low-offense style. He's at eight points, 96 hits, 50 shots on goal and 34 PIM in 37 appearances this season.

