Flames' Milan Lucic: Offense goes cold again

Lucic has been held off the scoresheet in six straight games.

The physical winger has racked up 19 hits and six shots on goal in that span. Lucic has chipped in a reasonable 17 points to go with 187 hits and 78 shots in 65 contests this year, but his inconsistency makes him difficult to trust in most fantasy formats.

