Flames' Milan Lucic: One of each Saturday
Lucic netted a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Lucic enjoyed the game in his hometown, setting up Derek Ryan's first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. The 31-year-old added four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in the contest. For the year, Lucic has 13 points, 153 hits, 62 shots on goal and 45 PIM.
