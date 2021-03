Lucic recorded an assist and added two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Lucic set up Johnny Gaudreau for a breakaway tally in the third period. Monday saw Lucic pick up his fourth assist in the last six games. The tough winger has 13 points, 93 hits, 49 shots on goal and 29 PIM through 33 games. He's been a fixture on the Flames' third line for most of the season.