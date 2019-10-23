Play

Flames' Milan Lucic: Plucks apple

Lucic had an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Lucic dished his second assist of the year to Austin Czarnik for the game-tying goal in the second period. The two helpers are all Lucic has added on the scoresheet, along with 33 hits and 15 shots on goal through 11 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories