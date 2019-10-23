Flames' Milan Lucic: Plucks apple
Lucic had an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Lucic dished his second assist of the year to Austin Czarnik for the game-tying goal in the second period. The two helpers are all Lucic has added on the scoresheet, along with 33 hits and 15 shots on goal through 11 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.