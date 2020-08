Lucic notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The helper gave Lucic a five-game point streak to start the playoffs -- he's picked up a goal and four helpers so far. The natural winger also functioned as a center Tuesday, winning 11-of-16 faceoffs. Lucic had just 20 points in 68 regular-season games, but he's given the Flames valuable depth scoring since the NHL restarted play.