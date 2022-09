Lucic (shoulder) is on the ice for Thursday's training camp practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lucic played through an AC joint sprain during last year's playoffs, but that injury was never expected to impact his availability for camp. The 34-year-old bruiser picked up 10 goals, 21 points and 209 hits through 82 regular-season appearances in 2021-22.