Lucic notched an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Lucic put on another bruising performance, and he was also able to help the offense. He cycled the puck back to Michael Stone on the Flames' fourth goal. The assist was Lucic's second of the year, and he's added six shots, 16 hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating in a fourth-line role. The winger is still looking for his first goal, but his place in the lineup is secure.