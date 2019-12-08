Flames' Milan Lucic: Produces multi-point effort

Lucic scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Playing against one of his former teams worked well for Lucic, who put the Flames on the board with a power-play goal in the first period. He later drew an assist on Dillon Dube's eventual game-winner in the third. The tally was the 200th goal of the 31-year-old's career. Lucic has three points in his last two games, and seven points through 29 appearances overall. He's added 76 hits and 34 PIM this season.