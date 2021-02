Lucic scored a goal on three shots and added three hits Thursday in a 6-1 loss to Ottawa.

Lucic got the Flames on the board just 1:41 into the second period, beating Matt Murray five-hole from the right circle to make it a 2-1 game. The goal snapped a five-game point streak for Lucic, but the 32-year-old was minus-2 on the night and now owns a brutal minus-8 rating over the last six games.