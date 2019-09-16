Flames' Milan Lucic: Ready to rock
Lucic (lower body) will play in Monday's home preseason game versus the Canucks, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Lucic will get his first taste of action with the Flames after being traded from Edmonton in July. The Flames will roll out a good chunk of this starters in this outing, so it'll be a good chance for Lucic to find a place among the forwards, although he appears destined for a bottom-six role after posting just 20 points in 79 games last year.
