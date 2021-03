Lucic scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Lucic got the Flames within a goal with his tally in the second period, but Drake Batherson quickly replied to restore the Senators' two-goal advantage. The 32-year-old Lucic is up to six goals, nine points, 32 shots on net, 64 hits and 17 PIM in a third-line role. He's got two scores in his last three outings -- should the Flames shuffle their lines, he could earn top-six minutes.