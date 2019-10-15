Flames' Milan Lucic: Rough and tumble start to 2019-20
Lucic hasn't registered a point but does have 26 PIM and 19 hits through six games.
Lucic was brought in to be an enforcer, but a little offense from the former 60-point producer would be nice as well. Lucic has topped 200 hits in each of the last seven full NHL seasons, but he won't be fantasy relevant until his name shows up more consistently on scoresheets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.