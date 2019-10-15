Flames' Milan Lucic: Rough and tumble start to 2019-20

Lucic hasn't registered a point but does have 26 PIM and 19 hits through six games.

Lucic was brought in to be an enforcer, but a little offense from the former 60-point producer would be nice as well. Lucic has topped 200 hits in each of the last seven full NHL seasons, but he won't be fantasy relevant until his name shows up more consistently on scoresheets.

