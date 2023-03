Lucic tallied a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Vegas.

Lucic got Calgary on the scoresheet late in the first period, burying a feed from Walker Duehr on an odd-man rush. The goal is Lucic's first since Feb. 22. The 34-year-old veteran is up to six goals and 17 points through 68 games this season. While Lucic still provides a physical presence (150 hits), he shouldn't be counted on to provide much offense while playing on the Flames' fourth line.