Lucic notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Lucic set up Dillon Dube for a third-period goal to pad the Flames' lead. The 32-year-old Lucic is up to 20 points for the third straight season, needing just 49 contests to reach the mark this year. He's added 65 shots on net, 40 PIM and 132 hits in a third-line role.