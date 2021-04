Lucic recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lucic had the secondary assist on an Andrew Mangiapane goal in the first period. The 32-year-old Lucic has recorded helper in consecutive contests -- it's the fourth time he's gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games this year. Overall, the tough winger has 16 points, 57 shots on net, 109 hits and 35 PIM through 39 outings.