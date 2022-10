Lucic produced an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Lucic set up Brett Ritchie's first-period tally, which tied the game at 1-1. There's little hope of a return to the glory days for Lucic, as he remains firmly in a fourth-line role. He hasn't exceeded 23 points in any of the last four seasons, and that total came in the shortened 2020-21 campaign. The 34-year-old will still pile up hits, but his offensive ceiling is like around the 10-goal, 20-point mark.