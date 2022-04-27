Lucic recorded an assist, seven PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Lucic dropped the gloves with Mark Borowiecki near the end of a contentious first period between potential playoff foes. In the third, Lucic picked up his first point in April with a secondary helper on a Noah Hanifin goal. With the 12-game point drought aside, it's still unlikely Lucic picks up the pace much on offense. he's at 21 points, 206 hits, 92 shots on net, 84 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 80 outings, mostly in a bottom-six role.