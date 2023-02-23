Lucic scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Lucic converted on a pass from Walker Duehr to open the scoring at 4:39 of the first period. The goal ended a 10-game point drought for Lucic, who had seven shots, a minus-6 rating and 26 hits in that span. He's struggled to generate offense since Jakob Pelletier replaced him on the second line. Lucic has five goals, nine helpers, 55 shots, 127 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 55 outings this season.