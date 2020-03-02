Play

Flames' Milan Lucic: Snaps slump with goal

Lucic scored a goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Lucic had gone six games without a point prior to tallying in Sunday's contest. The physical winger is up to seven goals, 18 points, 183 hits, 78 shots and 54 PIM in 65 outings this year.

