Lucic scored a goal on four shots, supplied an assist and served up three hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Lucic made an impact against his old team, scoring the game-tying goal at 3:04 of the second period on a rebound from an Andrew Mangiapane shot. The Flames' third line clicked again a couple minutes later, as Lucic lofted a pass to Mangiapane, who set up Mikael Backlund for the go-ahead goal. Scoring outbursts are rare for the 32-year-old Lucic these days, as he now has a modest five points through 11 outings. The burly winger has added 27 hits, 16 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating.