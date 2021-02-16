Lucic scored a goal, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Lucic made sure the Flames took momentum into the first intermission, burying a feed from Rasmus Andersson for their first goal of the contest. The 32-year-old winger has performed well recently with four points in the last five games. Lucic is up to seven points, 17 shots on net, 40 hits and 10 PIM in 15 outings this year. With Mikael Backlund (lower body) out, the Flames reunited their playoff third line of Lucic, Sam Bennett and Dillon Dube to positive results.