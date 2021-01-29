Lucic scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Montreal. He also had two PIM and led all players with six hits.

Lucic played a robust game and capped it off with a deflection goal that thwarted Carey Price's shutout bid with 1:18 remaining. It was Lucic's second straight game with a goal, and he tacked on his fourth minor penalty in the last four contests for good measure. The 32-year-old hasn't been an impactful scorers for several years and, with just five shots through five games, that doesn't figure to change in 2020-21.